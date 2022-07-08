UPDATE: The suspect on the Lea Joyner Bridge is now in custody, according to Ouachita Parish Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw.

UPDATE: Ouachita Parish Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw has confirmed the individual on the Lea Joyner Bridge is a suspect in the homicide of a female victim, that happened in the 300 block of Woodale Drive in Monroe on Friday, July 8, 2022. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time. We will keep you updated with the latest.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)‘– The Lea Joyner Bridge that connects West Monroe and Monroe is currently closed. Authorities are conducting an undisclosed investigation.

Captain C.J. Beck with the West Monroe Police Department says they are dealing with an individual on the bridge. No further details are available at this time. We will keep you updated with the latest as the information becomes available.