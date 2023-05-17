HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The parents of a toddler who left a child in a car for 14 hours have now been arrested and charged, Holmes County deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies stated in a news conference that they received the 911 call around 4 p.m. Tuesday but were unsure of what was taking place. When deputies arrived at the home for a welfare check, they found the mother, Kathreen Adams, 23, was holding the child. The child was unresponsive

When EMS arrived, they took the temperature of the 2-year-old child and found she was over 100 degrees, 107 exactly.

EMS started live-saving measures at the house but the child has passed away.

When deputies took both parents in for questioning, the father, Christopher McLean, 32, was uncooperative but when the mother was confronted about leaving the child in the car, she admitted to it, deputies said.

HCSO obtained search warrants for the home and vehicle. Officials said they found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in the home, believing the mother and father were under the influence of drugs when this incident happened.

The parents have been charged with child neglect, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The autopsy for the child is scheduled for this afternoon.