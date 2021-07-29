Panama City Police officer charged with forgery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City police officer is facing a forgery charge after she allegedly faked her husband’s signature while he was in jail in order to sell her house.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said a document had been filed at the Bay County Courthouse with a forged signature on it. The quitclaim deed had been filed by Kerrie Raffield, 46.

Kerrie Raffield

An investigation was opened and BCSO Criminal Investigators said they now believe Kerrie Raffield attempted to forge her husband’s name on a quitclaim deed while he was incarcerated in the Bay County Jail in order to sell the home. Michael Raffield has been in the Bay County Jail since May 25, 2021.

Panama City Police confirmed that an officer was suspended and an internal investigation is being conducted. The department has not officially named the officer because under Florida law an officer’s information is kept private while an internal investigation is being conducted even if they have already been arrested.