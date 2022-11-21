MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday.
MPD says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley and grabbed multiple items.
Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.
- Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis Walmart
- Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
- Club Q donations: GoFundMe verifies fundraisers
- Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”
- Ruth’s House Resource Center and Streetwise Ministries host community Thanksgiving lunch happening today, November 21st