NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted over $800k in crystal meth that was being delivered to the city.

Police say agents intercepted 36 pounds of meth from a vehicle.

In addition to the drugs, approximately $400k in other assets including cash and jewelry were also seized, police said.

Due to the on going investigation, police are not releasing the suspects names.