Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the alleged suspect in the shooting was identified as Michael T. Bass. Bass was charged with the following offenses:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Resting an Officer

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

The shooting remains under investigation and more charges are pending.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, around 7:15 p.m., deputies received a call to investigate a domestic violence disturbance on Dellwood Drive at Highway 165 in Monroe. According to deputies, it happened near the 76 gas station in the area. Deputies found the suspect at the location, and upon attempting to arrest him, the suspect physically resisted the deputies.

Deputies deployed a taser to subdue him, but he continued physically resisting arrest.

During the struggle with the deputies, the suspect produced a handgun, which discharged. The suspect’s hand was wounded, but he was able to run away a short distance before deputies took him into custody.

He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Deputies were not injured. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Deputies are not releasing the suspect’s identity at this time.