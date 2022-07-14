WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, July 12, 2022, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 p.m., deputies were notified that a body had been found in a wooded area in the 100 Block of Kiroli Road in West Monroe.

Deputies located decomposed remains at the location.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the death. Authorities reported an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause of death and the identity of the deceased.

Additional details are not available at this time, pending autopsy results.