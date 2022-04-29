WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received information that 22-year-old Demetrius K. Bradshaw, a murder suspect from Tarrant County, Tx., was located on the 100 block of South Riverbend Drive at his mother’s residence. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they knocked on the front door and observed Bradshaw looking out of the front window stating, “Momma somebody’s at the door.”

According to deputies, they also saw Bradshaw walking to the rear of the residence. Authorities then commanded everyone to exit the home.

Deputies then went inside of the residence and found Bradshaw in a bedroom closet under several items. Authorities also made contact with 19-year-old Eric Kelly, Bradshaw’s brother, who was in the same room as Bradshaw.

Bradshaw and Kelly were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Kelly was charged with Accessories After the Fact.