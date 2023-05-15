MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Reports have confirmed that Johnnette Johnson, the father of an alleged armed robber, who was fatally shot near a Dollar General store in Monroe, La., is suing DG Louisiana LLC and Rafus Anderson for costs associated with the incident and emotional suffering.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street. According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and Anderson allegedly fired a shot at the suspect in response to the robbery.

The shot allegedly struck the suspect and a customer. The customer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released. The robbery at the Dollar General store was the sixth armed robbery since August 2022.

Anderson allegedly shot at the suspect, Marquarius Thomas, and fled the scene. The shot reportedly injured a customer and fatally wounded Thomas causing his death.

According to reports, Monroe authorities discovered Thomas’ body laying north of the store with the stolen money. Anderson fled the scene and later reported a statement to the Monroe Police Department, claiming he was unaware that the shot struck Thomas.

Proceedings for this case will take place at the Fourth District Judicial Court with District Attorney Steve Tew on May 18, 2023, before a grand jury.

The Ouachita Citizen contributed to this report.