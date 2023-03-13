All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, detectives of the West Monroe Police Department were called to a location in reference to a cruelty to the infirmed case. During the investigation, the complainant advised that her father is a hospice patient and that he is bedridden.

According to the victim’s daughter, her father received services from a certified nurse assistant on March 7, 2023. As the nurse assistant was bathing the victim, the victim’s daughter was observing the nurse assistant via a baby monitor. While the nurse assistant was in a room, he allegedly removed the victim’s milk container from a bedside table and turned away from the camera.

According to police, they were advised that the nurse assistant placed the milk container around his waist and placed the container back on the table a short moment later. The victim’s daughter immediately removed the container and mentioned that the nurse assistant did not tell her that he put anything in the milk before leaving the premises.

Detectives seized the milk container for evidence and went on to identify the nurse assistant as 67-year-old Donald Wayne Shaw Sr. On March 8, 2023, detectives interviewed Shaw about the incident and he allegedly admitted to urinating in the victim’s milk container.

According to detectives, Shaw advised that he urinated in the victim’s milk container due to him having to use the restroom. Shaw was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with Cruelty to the Infirmed.