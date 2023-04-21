All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Russell Morgan for drug procession charges.

On April 19, 2023, a bail bond agency went to Wilmuth Street searching for Morgan, who possessed an outstanding warrant. Once they made contact with Morgan, they began searching his person. During the search, the bail bond agency found Morgan in his bedroom and witnessed Morgan allegedly place a small bag of narcotics on his bed and place a small camera bag onto a dog bed. Authorities went on to find more bags containing white powder and syringes in the camera bag.

The agency contacted the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) and a search warrant was obtained. The Metro Narcotics Unit went on to find several bags of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in Morgan’s bedroom. The MNU agents also located scales, syringes, and other Paraphernalia in the bedroom.

Morgan currently has an FTA warrant for possession methamphetamine and heroin. The MNU agents allegedly received word that Russell has been distributing methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl throughout Ouachita Parish.

Authorities have been investigating the large amounts of fentanyl overdoses in Ouachita Parish. Morgan has been identified as the person of interest, who allegedly supplied the narcotics in the last four overdoses that have occurred in the last four months. Three of those overdoses resulted in deaths.

Morgan was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. His bond was set at $20,000.