OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Damian Lamkin who is wanted for two counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Breaking or Entering, two counts of First-Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Theft of Property, and 24 counts of Theft of Firearms. Lamkin is described as a White male standing five feet and 8 inches, and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office

According to Camden News, reports will remain anonymous and a reward is offered to anyone who supplies information that leads to Lamkin’s arrest. If you have any information, call the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office at 870-231-5300.

Lamkin is considered armed and dangerous.