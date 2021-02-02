OPSO: Catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in parishes across Louisiana; repairs expensive

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a rise in catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles across the state.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction.

They say the primary targets have been vehicles that are higher off the grounds such as work vans at churches and daycares, as well as construction sites where vehicles are left unattended overnight.

Converters are very expensive for the car owner to replace, the sheriff’s office said.

They say the following are steps to take to help prevent the theft from your vehicle:

• Park your vehicle in such a manner to prevent someone from accessing the underneath area

• Have a mechanic weld the bolts up that attach the converter

• Park in well-lit areas

• If you have a garage, park the vehicle in it and close the door if possible

If you have any information regarding the thefts, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.