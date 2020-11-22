OPSO arrests Director of Travis Hill Schools for sexual relationship with student

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday afternoon, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an administrator with the Travis Hill School at the Orleans Justice Center (OJC).

Christy Sampson Kelly was placed under arrest by agents in the Investigative Services Bureau (ISB) after an investigation uncovered evidence that she was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate/student.

The relationship was with an 18-year-old male, while he was incarcerated.

After consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, Kelly was charged with malfeasance in office of a sexual nature with a prisoner, and prohibited conduct between an educator and student.