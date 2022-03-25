SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.”

The focus of this latest investigation was on drug dealers in Slidell who are accused of trafficking in heroin, meth and fentanyl.

The Slidell Police Department is providing a rundown of what was accomplished by ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ below:

80 Total arrests

12 “high-end” drug dealers

Approximately 255 grams of Methamphetamine recovered

Approximately 100 grams of Heroin recovered

Approximately 30 grams of Fentanyl recovered

3 Stolen Firearms recovered

Pictures of what SPD recovered during this investigation can be seen below:















Images courtesy of Slidell Police Department

The Slidell Police Department considers these suspects to be drug dealers and all were arrested as part of ‘Operation Clean Sweep:’

Kenyatta Meads, 46-years-old, Slidell, LA

Dwayne Jones, 39-years-old, Picayune, MS

Walter Fischer, 48-years-old, Slidell, LA

Emily Mangipano, 30-years-old, Slidell, LA

Renee Brockhaus, 49-years-old, Slidell, LA

Christopher Hall, 40-years-old, Slidell, LA

Nicholas Mitchell, 37-years-old, Picayune, MS

Stephanie Fasulla, 32-years-old, Picayune, MS

Raymond Nealy, 42-years-old, Slidell, LA

Daniel Adams, 32-years-old, Slidell, LA

Bruce Wilson, 38-years-old, Slidell, LA

Terry Yarbrough, 28-years-old, Pearl River, LA

The investigation remains open and Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says, “We will continue to do everything we can to remove this poison from our community. Overdoses have been on the rise, and Fentanyl is killing people every day. Our message to the dealers is clear, Don’t bring this to our community.”