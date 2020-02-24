Opelousas teen arrested for bringing gun to concert at Civic Center

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police say a 17-year-old is behind bars after they found he was carrying a gun at a concert at the Opelousas Civic Center.

Officials say just before 1 a.m. Monday morning, a concerned person made officers working security at the event aware that the teen was carrying a gun.

Police say they were then able to arrest the teen who was carrying the concealed weapon.

Opelousas Police officials say ‘hundreds’ of people were attending the event. They said in a statement, “The actions by this concerned person and the quick action by the officers potentially prevented another act of gun violence.”