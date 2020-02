OPELOUSAS, La. (KFLY)- Officers are investigating a stabbing in the 600 block of Patsy Street in Opelousas.

OPD Chief Martin McLendon said a suspect, identified as Alphonso Andrus, 30, allegedly stabbed his father.

The victim remains hospitalized, the chief said. His condition is unknown. Andrus was placed into custody Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.