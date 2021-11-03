Opelousas Police searching for escaped inmate who walked off a work crew

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas inmate who was working at the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste recycling center has escaped, according to police, and law enforcement is actively searching for him.

Gilbert A. Lee, 24, is described as a white male, standing 5’6″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a lime-green inmate top, blue jeans and black rubber boots. Lee was last seen headed north across W. Landry St. towards La. 104, according to Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry.

Anyone who comes into contact with Lee should contact local law enforcement or call 911.