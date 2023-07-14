OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man who murdered his wife in the presence of her daughter and grandson in 2021 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Derrick T. Hills was given a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole or suspension for killing his wife, Rachelle Arceneaux, on June 23, 2021. Arceneaux was shot multiple times with an AK-47-type assault rifle in her own home on Prudhomme Lane in Opelousas in the presence of her daughter and grandson.

Hills was convicted of second degree murder June 22 in the 27th Judicial District Court in St. Landry Parish. The jury deliberated for just over 30 minutes before rendering the verdict, District Attorney Chad Pitre said.

The trial featured video evidence of Hills leaving the residence with the murder weapon in his hand and fleeing in the victim’s truck. He later turned himself in in Alexandria.