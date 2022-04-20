OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man faces his sixth arrest after police served a warrant related to a narcotics trafficking investigation and found heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth in the man’s possession.

Kamron Dirk Soileau, 22 of Opelousas, faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substance

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance

possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

Soileau also had several outstanding bench warrants for his arrest, related to previous outstanding cases, according to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD). He’s been arrested five prior times since 2019 for narcotics-related charges as well.

On April 18, 2022, OPD officers in the Special Operations Division served a search warrant that was obtained following up on information received about narcotics trafficking occurring in the area of the 1300 block of South Court St. in Opelousas.

Officers had been surveilling the area for several weeks prior to the search, during which time they made several arrests for narcotics violations of people that were all frequenting the same house in that block. After gathering further information, officers obtained a search warrant on a house where they suspected narcotics trafficking was happening.

The warrant led to the arrest of Soileau.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to any narcotics trafficking or other criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.