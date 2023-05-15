OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas lawyer was arrested after drugs were found in her car during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Laura Marler, 55, of Opelousas was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute THC cartridges, possession with intent to distribute THC wax, possession with intent to distribute THC dosed oral spray, 15 counts of illegal carrying of weapons and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

“On May 12, 2023 narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that Laura Marler was doing more than practicing law,” Guidroz said.

After a traffic stop of Marler in the St. Landry Parish area, a probable cause search of her vehicle was conducted and detectives located 50 THC cartridges, authorities said. Detectives then went to Marler’s home in Opelousas, which they received permission to search after Marler admitted that she was in possession of additional THC cartridges at her residence.

During a search of Marler’s residence, detectives located 170 additional THC cartridges, multiple bags containing marijuana, multiple bottles of THC wax, $19,320.00 in US Currency along with 15 guns which included 4 assault-style rifles, 6 shotguns, 4 semi-automatic handguns and one .50 caliber black powder rifle, authorities said.

The estimated street value of the drugs located is valued at $8,800, officials said.

Marler was released from the St. Landry Parish jail after posting $90,000 bond.

This investigation remains open and further arrests are pending in the near future, authorities said.

Anyone with information about illegal weapon or drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.