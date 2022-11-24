NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning.

In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.

We’re told by the New Orleans Police Department at least one person was struck by gunfire and arrived at University Medical Center by private car.

Campus officials believe any of the suspects are connected to the university. SUNO’s campus was open for the final day of classes before Thanksgiving Break when the shooting occurred. Although it’s not believed that students and staff are in danger, classes were dismissed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation by SUNO Campus Police, the NOPD, the University of New Orleans Police Department, and the FBI.