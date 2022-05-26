THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old Houma man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon attempted armed robbery in Thibodaux, and a second suspect remains at large.

Deputies say Jayden Woods is behind bars for the May 15 crime, which occurred near a pavilion in the Live Oaks subdivision, just off LA 308.

Authorities say it was broad daylight, around 1 p.m., when two teens, a boy and a girl, were walking in the area and a black car containing two men, one of whom was in possession of a gun, pulled up alongside the teens.

The gunman allegedly demanded they hand over whatever they had on them and instead of complying, the girl ran away.

At this, deputies say the vehicle fled.

According to authorities, their investigation of the incident led them to Woods, and he was identified as the alleged driver.

He was taken into custody at his Houma-based home by local authorities and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on several active warrants for Terrebonne Parish and one for Lafourche Parish.

Woods’ active warrants include:

-Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

-Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

-Battery of a Dating Partner (Strangulation)

– Attempted Armed Robbery (Lafourche Parish)

His bond was set at $250,000.

Meanwhile, authorities are still attempting to identify Woods’ alleged accomplice, and anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.