NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is in critical condition after a Tuesday night shooting in the 1200 block of E. Admiral Doyle Dr., and police have arrest warrants out for the suspect, according to police.

Raphael DePass, 37, is wanted by New Iberia Police on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Capt. Leland Laster said investigators determined through video surveillance footage and witness testimony that DePass and the victim were involved in a conflict moments before the shooting. It is unclear what the conflict was about.

As police arrived at the scene, they found that a private citizen had taken the victim to a hospital. The victim was later transferred to a Lafayette hospital.