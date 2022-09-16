VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), one of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.

The arrest of Gavin Garnica, 20, of Abbeville, was a result of multiple agencies collaborating their efforts on an extensive fugitive search over the past several months.

Garnica faces the following charges from VPSO and the Abbeville Police Department:

  • FTA unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2 counts), simple burglary, intimidating a witness, simple assault
  • FTA battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment
  • FTA simple escape
  • Felony FTA resisting arrest, aggravated flight, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring
  • Felony FTA PWITD marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
  • Felony FTA attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone
  • Felony FTA PWITD marijuana
  • Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
  • Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Proceeds from drug offenses
  • Possession of a schedule II narcotic
  • Taking contraband into a penal facility

Garnica faces the following charges from the Lafayette Police Department:

  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Battery of a dating partner
  • Carjacking
  • Resisting arrest by flight
  • Unauthorized entry of business place (2 counts)
  • Contempt for possession of firearm in the presence of CDS
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • PWITD marijuana 
  • Resisting arrest

Garnica faces the following charges in Iberia Parish:

  • Felony FTA illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and assault by drive-by shooting

VPSO Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais stated in a press release, “He is known to be a violent individual with a propensity to put law enforcement and the innocent public at risk.”

Langlinais continued, “Garnica has a past history of escape from custody, aggravated flight from law enforcement, and a complete disregard for the public’s safety, all of which creates a high-risk apprehension for law enforcement and threatens public safety.”

“You can see from the litany of criminal charges, Garnica’s capture was a priority not only for our agency but several surrounding agencies as well,” Langlinais added.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.