PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old male and injured a 17-year-old male.

The call came shortly after midnight when police responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Bayou Drive, according to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux.

This is a developing story. We will share more information with you as it becomes available.