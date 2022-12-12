BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A reported shooting on Eugene Street left one person injured during a Sunday (December 11) night incident, officials say.

Officials who were on scene say at least one person was rushed to an area hospital shortly after 8 p.m.

In the meantime, anyone with information pertaining to this case can contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000.