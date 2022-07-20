BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting off O’Neal Lane that left one person injured, Tuesday (July 19) evening.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was shortly before 6 p.m. when deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Oneal Lane in regards to a domestic situation.

Other officials who were at the scene of the incident confirmed that at least one person was injured and taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

At this time, authorities are still responding to the incident and no further information is available.

This article will be updated as officials continue to investigate the reported shooting.