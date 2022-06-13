OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died in a solo Oswego County crash Sunday, police say.

The accident happened around 8:31 this morning in the area of W 6th Street and Niagara Street in the City of Oswego. And while no details have been released about the victim, sources tell NewsChannel 9 that it was a young person under the age of 18 who was driving a grandparent’s car. The police say the driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Oswego Hospital where they later died.

The Oswego City School District has been contacted, according to the Oswego Police Department.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, and the OPD says they will send out more details Monday.