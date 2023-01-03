THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.

According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.

The victim’s identity, including their age and gender, were withheld by police in the early reports of the incident. Information regarding a suspect and motive was not available.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, deemed a homicide case. The police chief is urging anyone with any additional information to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region. To submit a tip, click here or call 800-743-7433. Tips will remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.