RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting New Year’s Eve in Rayne leaves one man dead.

According to Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly, officers responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night in the 1000 block of Lyman Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, a man was found with several gunshot wounds in his upper body. The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Harry L. Richard, 36 of Rayne.

Police are asking if any witnesses who left the scene, please contact the Rayne Police Department at 337-334-4215. The case is under active investigation.

