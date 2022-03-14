SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A man from Grant Valkaria, Florida is now charged with two misdemeanors after he allegedly started the wildfire that destroyed two Springfield homes.

Theo Adkins was charged by Florida’s Department of Agriculture with one count of reckless burning and one count of non-certified burning. Adkins told investigators that ignited the fire on the morning of March 4 in a 16-foot woodpile.

However, the blaze moved into a larger woodpile in the west and then grew out of control. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire is now 875 acres but is now 95 percent contained.

Adkins has an arraignment set for April 1.