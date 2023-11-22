LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – One person arrested and one person is wanted in Calcasieu Parish on human trafficking and sexual abuse charges.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Special Victims Unit detectives received a report in July about the abuse of a girl under the age of 16.

During the investigation, detectives learned the abuse started in 2021 when the victim said a family member, Alejandra Ibarra and their acquaintance, Gustavo Ramblas, were sexually abusing her while they were living in Calcasieu Parish. The family member encouraged the victim to be sexually active with Ramblas, telling her he would take care of her and give her money. The victim also said Ibarra and Ramblas would give her narcotics before sexually assaulting her. The investigation revealed the sexual and physical abuse happened up until April 2023 when Ramblas was arrested by the Lake Charles Police Department for an unrelated incident.

On October 31, an arrest warrant was issued for Alejandra Ibarra, 31 and Gustavo Ramblas, 46. They are both charged with 1st degree rape, cruelty to juveniles and human trafficking for sexual purposes.

On November 21, Ramblas, who was in custody at the Pine Prairie ICE processing center since his arrest in April, was transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and booked in.

Detectives have not located Ibarra and believe she is evading arrest. She is believed to be in the Houston area. If anyone knows her whereabouts or has additional information related to this case they are asked to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.

“This is one of those cases that is really disturbing,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “The abuse this child disclosed in her interviews was horrendous, and no individual, especially a child, should have to endure those things; and at the hands of family members. We are lucky here in Calcasieu Parish to have a working relationship with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, as well as non-government agencies, and nonprofits, such as the Alliance to Fight Human Trafficking in SWLA, which CPSO is a part of, to combat crimes such as these.”

Latest Stories