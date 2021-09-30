Oklahoma woman arrested for assaulting a police officer in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly after 8pm on Wednesday September 29, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to a car dealership on the 400 block of N 18th Street regarding a Disturbing the Peace complaint.

Upon arrival, officers encountered 31-year-old Jamie Maclaughlan loudly using profane language shortly before allegedly using a racial slur directed at one of the officers.

The arrest report also claims that Maclaughlan threatened to kick one of the officers in the genitals, and that she reportedly bit one of the officers on the arm while attempting to place her in handcuffs.

Jamie Maclaughlan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: