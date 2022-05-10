CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that at least one person has been killed in a shooting.

At this time, details related to the deadly incident are scarce, but BRProud has confirmed that the incident took place at an apartment complex, and that the Clinton Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation.

This is a developing situation and this article will be updated as BRProud receives additional information from officials.