ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old Louisiana woman is missing and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

According to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Paula Chavers was not found at a Denham Springs residence on Moore Lane where she was expected and has been missing since 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26.

Authorities say Chavers is 5’4 in height, 118 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, gray exercise pants, and black rubber boots.

Anyone with information on Chavers’ whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or 1-888-200-4905.