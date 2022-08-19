LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting took place around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Hodges St.

“Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LSP says, “Police activity will be present and motorists should find an alternate route if traveling through the area.”

The investigation into this officer-involved shooting remains ongoing.