Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants for the Distribution of Narcotics.

The officer advised Jackson of his warrants and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, the officer detected a strong marijuana odor and Jackson allegedly admitted to possessing marijuana inside his underwear.

According to the off-duty officer, they went on to observe a large amount of marijuana in Jackson’s vehicle. Authorities searched the vehicle and found the following items:

Marijuana residue

Hydrocodone pills

Oxycodone

Promethazine

Stolen loaded Taurus 9mm

Jackson was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution of Legend Drug without Prescription, and Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. His bond was set at $110,750.