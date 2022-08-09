According to the NOPD, an off-duty officer was robbed while riding his bicycle in the 700 block of Saint Louis St.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a simple robbery in the French Quarter early Monday morning. According to deputies, an off-duty officer was robbed while riding his bicycle in the 700 block of Saint Louis St.

The incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. when a 23-year-old off-duty officer was approached by a teen boy who demanded his bike. The officer did not comply which resulted in a physical altercation. During the fight, the victim’s property was taken and the suspect fled.

After further investigation, the NOPD arrested a 16-year-old male suspect in connection to the incident. The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on charges of second-degree battery and simple robbery.

The investigation is still ongoing at the time. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.