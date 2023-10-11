ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is actively investigating a recent shooting incident that transpired on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at around 3:30 PM. Authorities responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was traced back to the 3700 block of 4th Street in Alexandria.

The shooting has raised significant concerns within the community, prompting law enforcement to launch a thorough and ongoing investigation into the matter. Details surrounding the incident remain limited, and the APD is urging the public to come forward with any information that might aid their efforts.

APD Detective Division can be reached at (318) 441-6416, and APD Dispatch can be contacted at (318) 441-6559 for anyone who possesses information related to this incident or other criminal activities within the Alexandria area. In addition, individuals can also share information by emailing detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to provide tips anonymously and potentially receive a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana (CenLa) offers a dedicated hotline at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is also available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, offering a secure means to share information and receive a claim number for potential rewards.

The APD is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and encourages cooperation from the community in bringing those responsible to justice. As the investigation unfolds, further details will be made available to the public.

The safety and well-being of the residents in the Alexandria area are of utmost importance, and the APD is dedicated to ensuring the security and peace of the community.