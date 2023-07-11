WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Narcotics Investigators and the Oak Grove Police Department executed a search warrant due to a narcotics investigation.

According to authorities, officials received word that narcotics were being distributed and used at a residence on Park Street in Oak Grove, La. During the investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Corrie Lynn Pugachow, 38-year-old Terrene Terrell Freeman, 40-year-old Brandon Scott Carpenter and 50-year-old Tiffany Horn Cason.

The suspects were charged for multiple drug offenses. According to authorities, all suspects were arrested and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.