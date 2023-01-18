NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a Natchitoches woman suspected of stabbing a man during a domestic dispute Friday night.

Police say on Jan. 13 they responded to the call just after 11:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Fairgrounds Rd. The wounded man told officers at the scene that his alleged attacker was still inside the apartment.

The man was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to another hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested Mary Joe Howard without further incident. They booked her into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged her with aggravated battery with domestic violence.