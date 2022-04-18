NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An overnight shooting in New Orleans East left a woman hospitalized, NOPD reported in the early Monday morning hours.

Just after midnight, police were called to the 7100 block of Florita Court.

Initial reports indicate a 20-year-old woman had been shot and was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Details released in the NOPD Major Offense Log Monday morning report the victim felt a sharp pain in her chest and fell to the ground. It was then that she realized she had been shot.

Other information regarding a suspect or motive was unavailable.

The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.