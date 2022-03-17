NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman after detectives say she filed a false report that her child had been kidnapped.

According to a statement from NOPD, 29-year-old Andrewnisha Delmore was arrested and charged for an incident that occurred on March 17.

Detectives say Delmore reported her child had been kidnapped during a domestic dispute, leading officers from multiple NOPD districts to conduct an extensive search across the city.

However, an investigation later revealed Delmore reportedly left her child with her neighbor prior to falsely reporting the kidnapping.

Demore was booked on a charge of Filing False Public Records.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.