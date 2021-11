NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Around 9 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields.

When officers arrived at the location, they found three victims.

Two of the victims were females.

One was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in her arm and shoulder.

#NOPD Investigating a shooting in the Third District pic.twitter.com/iCzlJyEWzU — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 20, 2021

The other victim was a man who was shot on his leg and lower abdomen.

All three victims are being treated at a local hospital for their gunshot injuries.