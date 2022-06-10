UPDATE 6/10/2022 — According to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, 16-year-old Davis Cody was killed from a gunshot wound from the incident.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the NOPD began investigating a fatal shooting near Algiers.

Fourth District officers traveled to the 1900 block of Hendee Street in response to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot wound victims.

Details in the NOPD Major Offense Log released Thursday morning, unknown suspects began firing shots at two teenagers.

According to police, a 16-year-old male was declared deceased on the scene.

A 17-year-old female was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment where her condition was unclear.

NOPD detectives are gathering evidence and information to identify those responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. This remains an open investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death upon completion of the autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Tanisha Smith at 504-658-5300, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.