NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in an ongoing investigation of a double homicide on Dec. 30 in the 500 block of South Clark Street.

The NOPD Homicide Unit is hoping the public can help them locate 18-year-old Jacob Livas for questioning as detectives feel he may possess information vital to the case.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.