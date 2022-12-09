All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.

On Wednesday (Nov. 7) Dawnsha Allen was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation in 1200 block of Michael St.

Allen allegedly struck the victim in her face and then taunted her with a handgun, pointing it at the victim and two other people standing nearby.

Allen has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of simple battery.

Anyone with information as to Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1(877) 903-7867.