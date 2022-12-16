All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that took place in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street in April.

Through investigation, the NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have identified Bradley Bingham, pictured above, as a person of interest in this investigation.

Bingham is not a wanted suspect in this incident. Detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bingham, or with additional information in this incident is asked to call Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.