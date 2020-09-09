NOPD: Suspect arrested in connection with more than 80 car burglaries

NEW ORLEANS – Through investigation, NOPD detectives were able to identify one of the perpetrators allegedly responsible for auto burglaries that occurred in the 6000 block of General Diaz, 5800 block of Canal Street, 500 block of Harrison, and several other areas.

The NOPD arrested 20-year-old Don Robiho in an investigation of multiple car burglaries that occurred in March 2020.

Robiho is believed to be connected to more than 80 burglaries.

After an arrest warrant was obtained for Robiho, he was located and apprehended on September 3.

Robiho was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on multiple counts of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.